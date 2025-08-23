Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of CPI Stalwart Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy

Union Minister and political figures across parties pay tribute to former CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, a dedicated leader from Telangana. Described as a 'communist warrior', his passing at 83 marks the end of an era in India's left-wing politics, leaving a significant impact on his peers and followers.

23-08-2025
  • India

Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other political figures paid tribute to Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, the former CPI National General Secretary, whose demise at 83 has saddened many across the nation. Renowned for his gentle demeanor and commitment to communist ideology, Reddy's contributions were lauded by colleagues and admirers.

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy echoed their condolences, highlighting Reddy's dedication to the poor and his active participation in the Telangana statehood movement. His passing marks a significant loss in the realm of Indian politics, particularly within the Left movement.

Figures like Bharath Rashtra Samithi's KT Rama Rao and BRS MLC K Kavitha expressed profound grief, recognizing Reddy's unwavering commitment to his beliefs and his inspirational journey from party worker to national leader. The nation remembers his legacy as a 'communist warrior' and a voice for the underprivileged.

