Nation Mourns the Loss of CPI Stalwart Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy

Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other political figures paid tribute to Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, the former CPI National General Secretary, whose demise at 83 has saddened many across the nation. Renowned for his gentle demeanor and commitment to communist ideology, Reddy's contributions were lauded by colleagues and admirers.

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy echoed their condolences, highlighting Reddy's dedication to the poor and his active participation in the Telangana statehood movement. His passing marks a significant loss in the realm of Indian politics, particularly within the Left movement.

Figures like Bharath Rashtra Samithi's KT Rama Rao and BRS MLC K Kavitha expressed profound grief, recognizing Reddy's unwavering commitment to his beliefs and his inspirational journey from party worker to national leader. The nation remembers his legacy as a 'communist warrior' and a voice for the underprivileged.