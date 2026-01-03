India's Fertility Experts Warn Against Premature Use of Non-Invasive Embryo Testing

India's premier fertility and embryology bodies have raised alarms about non-invasive preimplantation genetic testing (niPGT), cautioning it should not be used routinely due to significant misdiagnosis risks.

The Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction, along with the Indian Fertility Society and the Academy of Clinical Embryologists, led a comprehensive review under Dr. Deepak Modi to evaluate niPGT's readiness for clinical use.

The joint review determined that while niPGT offers a safer alternative to conventional methods by analyzing DNA fragments released by embryos, it lacks the proven accuracy needed for such crucial decision-making processes.