India's Fertility Experts Warn Against Premature Use of Non-Invasive Embryo Testing

As assisted reproduction rises, India's leading fertility and embryology bodies warn against using non-invasive preimplantation genetic testing (niPGT) due to a high risk of misdiagnosis. A joint review reveals the test's accuracy and clinical benefits remain unproven, urging its restriction to ethically approved research settings.

Updated: 03-01-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's premier fertility and embryology bodies have raised alarms about non-invasive preimplantation genetic testing (niPGT), cautioning it should not be used routinely due to significant misdiagnosis risks.

The Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction, along with the Indian Fertility Society and the Academy of Clinical Embryologists, led a comprehensive review under Dr. Deepak Modi to evaluate niPGT's readiness for clinical use.

The joint review determined that while niPGT offers a safer alternative to conventional methods by analyzing DNA fragments released by embryos, it lacks the proven accuracy needed for such crucial decision-making processes.

