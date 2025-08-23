Ideological Clash in the Vice Presidential Race: INDIA Bloc vs. NDA

In a pivotal moment ahead of the Vice Presidential elections, INDIA bloc's candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, characterized the contest as an ideological clash, rather than a personal battle against his opponent, NDA nominee C.P. Radhakrishnan. Reddy expressed no personal grievances against Radhakrishnan but underscored significant differences in their ideological standpoints.

Reddy stated, "This is not a battle, it is a clash of ideas," clarifying that his disagreement lies with the ideology of the RSS, not the individual. He stands firm on his belief in secularism, social justice, and Baba Saheb's vision of fraternity, positioning himself as a liberal constitutional democrat.

On Thursday, the INDIA bloc formalized Reddy's candidacy with prominent leaders like Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi present during the nomination filing. As the election approaches on September 9, the ideological lines are drawn, marking a significant intellectual discourse within the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)