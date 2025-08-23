Left Menu

US Ends De Minimis Rule: Postal Service to Halt Non-letter Exports

The US withdrawal of duty-free exemptions for international goods up to USD 800 forces the Department of Posts to suspend most US-bound parcels from August 25. Only documents and gifts under USD 100 are exempt. Air carriers cite lack of readiness, and operations await further guidance from US authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:49 IST
US Ends De Minimis Rule: Postal Service to Halt Non-letter Exports
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Posts has been prompted to take significant action following the US Administration's Executive Order No. 14324, issued on July 30, which eliminates the duty-free de minimis exemption for goods valued up to USD 800, starting August 29. The Ministry of Communications announced that all international postal items headed to the USA will now incur customs duties according to the IEEPA tariff framework. Gifts up to USD 100 remain duty-free.

Transport carriers, along with other 'qualified parties' under the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), are now tasked with duty collection and remittance on international postal shipments, as per the executive mandate. The CBP has released guidelines, but gaps remain regarding the designation of 'qualified parties' and the mechanisms for duty collection.

US-bound air carriers, citing operational and technical challenges, have opted against accepting postal shipments after August 25. Consequently, the Department of Posts will suspend booking of all postal articles to the USA, except for letters, documents, and gift items valued up to USD 100, effective August 25, pending further instructions from CBP and USPS. The department vows to reinstate services promptly, coordinating closely with all stakeholders.

Customers holding receipts for non-dispatchable items are eligible for postage refunds. The Department apologizes for the inconvenience and is committed to resuming full service to the USA swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025