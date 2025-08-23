Left Menu

Postal Services to USA Face Suspension Amid New Tariff Rules

The Department of Posts suspends booking US-bound postal items, except letters and gifts below USD 100, due to the withdrawal of duty-free exemptions. The new rule under Executive Order No. 14324 requires duties on all imports, affecting air carriers and postal operations until further guidelines are established.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 16:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Posts has responded to the US Administration's Executive Order No. 14324, effective July 30, which revokes the duty-free de minimis exemption for goods under USD 800, effective August 29. This change mandates customs duties on all international postal items to the USA as per the International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA) tariff framework. Gifts valued up to USD 100 remain duty-free.

The Executive Order requires transport carriers in the international postal network and other 'qualified parties' approved by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to collect and remit duties on postal shipments. Although guidelines were issued by CBP on August 15, the processes for designating 'qualified parties' and duty remittance mechanisms remain unresolved.

Air carriers directed towards the US have stated an inability to accept postal consignments post-August 25 due to operational unpreparedness. Consequently, the Department of Posts will suspend bookings of all types of postal articles to the USA from August 25, excluding letters/documents and gifts up to USD 100. These exceptions will remain in place pending further clarifications from CBP and USPS.

The Department is actively monitoring the situation with stakeholders and striving to resume services promptly. Customers unable to dispatch booked articles to the USA may request a postage refund. Apologies have been extended to customers for any inconvenience caused, alongside assurances of measures to restore full services swiftly. (ANI)

