Shimla Pioneers GPS-Tagged Collars for Stray Dogs to Curb Rabies and Enhance Safety

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has initiated a groundbreaking project to equip stray dogs with GPS-enabled collars carrying QR codes to record their location and vaccination status. This comes amid an extensive anti-rabies immunization effort. Mayor Surinder Chauhan reported that the venture aims to decrease rabies-caused fatalities and enhance public safety measures.

Chauhan elaborated on ongoing vaccination and sterilization campaigns, emphasizing the importance of early rabies prevention. He noted that 2,000 dogs have already been vaccinated. The QR code collars allow both dog lovers and animal welfare groups to monitor the dogs' whereabouts. Aggressive dogs will be marked with red tags for special attention. Officials from Goa to Himachal Pradesh are collaborating on what is believed to be India's inaugural dog census. Once completed, the program's success will be marked with a formal closure by the Chief Minister.

Local residents express mixed sentiments. While some, like Pradeep Kumar, recognize the severity of the stray dog menace, they call for increased accountability and transparency from authorities. Shimla MLA Harish Janartha addressed the complexities of managing feral dogs amid legal challenges. He highlights that the campaign's comprehensive approach, which began on August 15, has resulted in the vaccination of over 2,011 dogs with GPS-linked collars. The project also designates feeding zones for dogs to prevent overcrowding in public areas. As of now, the city has identified approximately 4,000-4,500 stray dogs across its wards.

