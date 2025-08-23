India's Defense Ministry Set to Negotiate Submarine Deal with German Support

After being stalled for over six months, the Indian government has granted approval for the Defence Ministry and Mazagaon Dockyards Limited to commence negotiations for the acquisition of six domestically manufactured submarines. This strategic initiative falls under 'Project 75 India' and will be supported by Germany.

In January, the Defence Ministry selected state-owned MDL to construct six submarines equipped with Air Independent Propulsion systems, partnering with Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. According to Defence officials, "The Centre has now sanctioned the beginning of negotiations for the project, which are expected to commence by the month's end."

The clearance followed a high-level meeting encompassing senior defence and national security authorities, who deliberated on the future trajectory of India's submarine fleet. Expectations are set for contract negotiations to conclude within six months, leading to final approval. This contract aims to foster domestic skills in designing and manufacturing conventional submarines.

The government is also examining ways to expedite the submarine production process. Under Project 75 India, the Navy is keen to procure six advanced submarines capable of sustaining three-week underwater operations, facilitated by German AIP technology. Moreover, Indian industry is also involved in developing two nuclear attack submarines, with contributions from Larsen and Toubro alongside the Submarine Building Centre. In response to advancements by the Chinese Navy, India has sanctioned various submarine projects. However, swift capability development remains crucial to counter regional threats.

The Indian Navy anticipates phasing out approximately 10 submarines over the next decade and will need replacements in the same period. (ANI)