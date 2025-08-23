Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

In a controversial statement, the Chairman of the Maharashtra Agricultural Prices Commission, Pasha Patel, declared that the government lacks the resources to compensate farmers for the recent losses caused by heavy rains.

This prompted a rebuke from farmer leader Raju Shetti, who blamed anti-farmer government policies for worsening their plight, citing restrictions on exports.

Shetti highlighted the inconsistency of government actions that stifle farmer profits while supporting traders, calling for accountability and reform.