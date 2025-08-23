Left Menu

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Maharashtra Agricultural Prices Commission Chairman Pasha Patel asserted that the government cannot compensate farmers for losses due to recent heavy rainfall, suggesting they adapt to such challenges. Farmer leader Raju Shetti criticized the government's policies, claiming they hinder farmer progress and exacerbate their hardships.

In a controversial statement, the Chairman of the Maharashtra Agricultural Prices Commission, Pasha Patel, declared that the government lacks the resources to compensate farmers for the recent losses caused by heavy rains.

This prompted a rebuke from farmer leader Raju Shetti, who blamed anti-farmer government policies for worsening their plight, citing restrictions on exports.

Shetti highlighted the inconsistency of government actions that stifle farmer profits while supporting traders, calling for accountability and reform.

