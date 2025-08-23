RBI Greenlights SMBC's Stake Acquisition in Yes Bank

In a significant move, Yes Bank has confirmed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) to acquire a stake of up to 24.99% in the bank.

This development follows a disclosure made on May 9, 2025, in which Yes Bank announced SMBC's interest in acquiring a 20% share through a secondary stake purchase.

The acquisition is subject to compliance with various regulatory conditions, including RBI's guidelines, the Banking Regulation Act, and approval from the Competition Commission of India.