RBI Greenlights SMBC's Stake Acquisition in Yes Bank

Yes Bank announced that the Reserve Bank of India has approved Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's acquisition of up to a 24.99% stake in the bank. This follows an earlier disclosure regarding SMBC's interest in a 20% stake. The transaction requires additional approvals and compliance with various regulations.
In a significant move, Yes Bank has confirmed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) to acquire a stake of up to 24.99% in the bank.
This development follows a disclosure made on May 9, 2025, in which Yes Bank announced SMBC's interest in acquiring a 20% share through a secondary stake purchase.
The acquisition is subject to compliance with various regulatory conditions, including RBI's guidelines, the Banking Regulation Act, and approval from the Competition Commission of India.
