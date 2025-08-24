Left Menu

Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

Bank of India has classified the loans of Reliance Communications as fraudulent, implicating former director Anil Ambani in alleged fund diversion. This follows a similar move by the State Bank of India. An investigation by the CBI is ongoing, while Ambani denies the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 10:32 IST
Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bank of India has designated Reliance Communications' loan account as fraudulent, citing alleged fund diversion by ex-director Anil Ambani in a 2016 transaction.

This development mirrors an earlier action by the State Bank of India and has prompted the Central Bureau of Investigation to initiate searches relating to the claims.

Ambani has denied the allegations, asserting his minimal involvement during the period in question. Meanwhile, Reliance Communications continues under insolvency proceedings with significant debts.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

 Nepal
2
E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

 India
3
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

 India
4
Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025