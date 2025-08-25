Left Menu

Chief Minister's Flight Diverted: Weather Chaos in Guwahati

A flight carrying Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was diverted to Agartala due to inclement weather in Guwahati. The situation improved, allowing the flight to depart from Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport. Regional forecasts indicate potential thunderstorms impacting flights, prompting travel advisories in Guwahati.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A flight carrying Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was unexpectedly diverted to Agartala on Sunday due to adverse weather in the city of Guwahati. The flight, operated by IndiGo, had to reroute to Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport as a precautionary measure.

According to KC Meena, Director of Agartala Airport, the aircraft departed once weather conditions improved. Earlier, IndiGo had issued a travel advisory citing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms affecting Guwahati, which had disrupted normal flight operations.

In a statement from Sarma's office, it was confirmed that the unexpected diversion was caused by unfavorable weather. Weather forecasts from the Guwahati Regional Meteorological Centre warned of persistent cloudy skies, with high chances of rain and thunder throughout the day, cautioning travelers about possible delays and disruptions.

