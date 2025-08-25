Oil Tanker Crew Trial: High-Stakes Legal Battle in Finland

The captain and two officers of an oil tanker are set to face trial in Helsinki, accused of severing crucial undersea power and telecoms cables between Finland and Estonia. Investigations reveal the vessel, Eagle S, allegedly dragged its anchor across the seabed, disrupting vital connections.

Prosecutors have charged the Georgian captain and Indian officers with aggravated criminal mischief, stating the incident posed serious risks to the region's energy and telecommunications. The trial holds significant weight as repair costs escalate to at least 60 million euros.

Defendants argue against Finnish jurisdiction, claiming the incident occurred outside territorial waters. Meanwhile, tensions remain high, with the case drawing parallels to other regional infrastructure sabotages since Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

