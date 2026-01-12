Adani Energy: Powering India's Future with Expanding Transmission Network

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) reported a significant 8.23% increase in its transmission network, reaching 27,901 circuit kilometers in the latest quarter, driven by successful new order acquisitions.

Compared to the previous year's October-December period, the network length was at 25,778 circuit kilometers, underscoring the company's robust bidding strategies and market growth potential.

This growth was mainly attributed to securing the KPS III project, which bolstered the order book to Rs 77,787 crore and increased the transmission network span. Additionally, AESL's power transformation capacity saw a marked increase of over 40% in Q3 FY26, backed by effective project implementations.