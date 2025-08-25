Orsted's Wind Farm Ambitions Derailed by U.S. Construction Halt

Danish wind farm developer Orsted's aspirations hit a snag after the U.S. ordered a halt on a nearly completed project, casting doubt over its capital-raising endeavors. Analysts foresee potential pressure on Orsted's share price on Monday following the ruling.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's stop-work order was announced late Friday, mandating a suspension of the Revolution Wind project off Rhode Island. This activity pause, enacted as the project neared completion, challenges Orsted's plan to secure 60 billion Danish crowns through a rights issue.

Analysts, including Jacob Pedersen from Sydbank and Pierre-Alexandre Ramondenc from AlphaValue, highlighted concerns about the effort's timing and potential negative effects. The company, majority-owned by the Danish state, hasn't indicated when it will update stakeholders on the order's implications.

