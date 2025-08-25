Left Menu

Orsted's Wind Farm Ambitions Derailed by U.S. Construction Halt

Danish wind farm developer Orsted faces challenges as the U.S. halts construction on a key project, jeopardizing its capital-raising plans. The stoppage, issued by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, occurs as Orsted seeks to raise $9.42 billion. Analysts express concerns over the impact on share prices and the future of the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 10:37 IST
Orsted's Wind Farm Ambitions Derailed by U.S. Construction Halt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Danish wind farm developer Orsted's aspirations hit a snag after the U.S. ordered a halt on a nearly completed project, casting doubt over its capital-raising endeavors. Analysts foresee potential pressure on Orsted's share price on Monday following the ruling.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's stop-work order was announced late Friday, mandating a suspension of the Revolution Wind project off Rhode Island. This activity pause, enacted as the project neared completion, challenges Orsted's plan to secure 60 billion Danish crowns through a rights issue.

Analysts, including Jacob Pedersen from Sydbank and Pierre-Alexandre Ramondenc from AlphaValue, highlighted concerns about the effort's timing and potential negative effects. The company, majority-owned by the Danish state, hasn't indicated when it will update stakeholders on the order's implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze Engulfs Dammaiguda Scrap Yard

Blaze Engulfs Dammaiguda Scrap Yard

 India
2
Japan-U.S. Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Economic Diplomacy

Japan-U.S. Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Economic Diplomacy

 Japan
3
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Security Escalated: From Attack to Z+ Protection

 India
4
Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiaries

Maharashtra's Scrutiny of Ladki Bahin Scheme Reveals Ineligible Beneficiarie...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025