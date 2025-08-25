CBI's Grip on Reliance Communications: Unshaken Pillars of Reliance Power and Infrastructure

In a dramatic start to the trading week, shares of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure nosedived to their lower circuit limits amid an ongoing CBI investigation into Reliance Communications. The probe centers around allegations involving a Rs 2,929 crore fraud against the State Bank of India.

Plummeting 4.99 percent, Reliance Power's stock settled at Rs 46.49, while Reliance Infrastructure also slid 4.99 percent to Rs 275.05. The investigation also impacted Reliance Communications, which saw its stock fall to Rs 1.76. Despite the market turbulence, Reliance Power and Infrastructure emphasized that the probe has not impaired their business operations, financial health, or overall stakeholder interests.

Both Reliance Power and Infrastructure affirmed their legal and operational independence from Reliance Communications, underscoring that Anil Ambani has not been on Reliance Power's board for over three years. A spokesperson for Ambani categorically denied all accusations and confirmed his intent to contest them in legal proceedings. Through separate exchange filings, the companies reaffirmed that the investigation has no bearing on their governance or management.

