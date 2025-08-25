Left Menu

Fourth Arrest Made in Greater Noida Dowry Murder Case Amid Outrage

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested the father-in-law in the Greater Noida dowry murder case, following previous arrests of the victim's in-laws and husband. The victim, Nikki Bhati, allegedly suffered fatal injuries from being set on fire over dowry demands. The case has sparked widespread demand for justice.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday apprehended the father-in-law of Nikki Bhati, marking the fourth arrest in the harrowing dowry murder case in Greater Noida.

Previously, authorities had detained Bhati's sister-in-law, mother-in-law, and husband, Vipin Bhati, who allegedly set his wife ablaze, leading to her death. He was wounded by police fire during an encounter and is now in judicial custody. Despite the grave accusations, Vipin Bhati has denied any wrongdoing, claiming his wife's death was accidental. Meanwhile, the victim's father has called for capital punishment, saying his daughter was burnt alive over unfulfilled dowry demands.

The incident has incited widespread condemnation. Political figures and activists, including Samajwadi Party's Juhi Singh, have decried the lack of effective legal implementation against such crimes, calling for stringent punishments for the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

