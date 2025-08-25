Orsted Stands Firm on $9.4 Billion Rights Issue Amid U.S. Project Halt

Offshore wind developer Orsted has reaffirmed its commitment to a significant $9.4 billion rights issue, despite a U.S. government directive to halt construction on a nearly finished project.

This decision highlights Orsted's unwavering dedication to progressing with renewable energy investments, even when confronted by regulatory hurdles.

As the global transition to sustainable energy continues, Orsted's determination could serve as a beacon for the industry, emphasizing resilience in the pursuit of cleaner alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)