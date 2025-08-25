Left Menu

RBI's Call to Ignite India's Financial Growth Amid Global Uncertainties

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra urges banks and corporates to unite and stimulate investment in India amidst challenging global economic conditions. Speaking at the FIBAC 2025 conference, he highlights the need for balanced growth, monetary stability, and technological adoption to bolster India's economic resilience.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has urged banks and corporations to collaborate in invigorating India's investment landscape despite global economic turbulence. Addressing delegates at the annual FIBAC 2025 conference, he emphasized the need for synergy between regulators seeking stability and entities aiming for growth, all sharing a common vision for a prosperous India.

Malhotra stressed the importance of leveraging the current strong balance sheets of banks and corporates to foster an impactful investment cycle. He reiterated that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remains committed to its monetary policy goal of price stability while not losing sight of growth objectives.

Amid prevailing global geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties, Malhotra underlined the Indian economy's robust fundamentals. He also highlighted the importance of embracing technological innovations like AI and machine learning to enhance the financial sector's efficiency and effectiveness, urging regulated entities to invest in these transformative technologies.

