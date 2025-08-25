European Market Jitters: JDE Peet's Buyout Amid U.S. Monetary Policy Uncertainty

European shares fell on Monday following a previous near-record high, as investors reacted to potential monetary policy changes in the U.S. Meanwhile, JDE Peet's stock surged, reaching its highest level in three years, after Keurig Dr Pepper announced a buyout deal worth 15.7 billion euros.

The broader European market felt pressure following U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks hinting at an interest rate cut next month. By 0722 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index had fallen 0.3%, with Germany's DAX down 0.5% and France's CAC 40 dropping 0.4% amid the British public holiday.

Setbacks included a significant dip in Denmark's Orsted shares after the U.S. ordered a halt to their offshore wind project. Valneva also faced a 20% plunge following the suspension of its chikungunya vaccine license. However, gains were seen in Siemens Energy and Vestas Wind stocks, despite the challenging landscape.

