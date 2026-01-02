Turbulent Winds for Orsted: Fighting the Lease Suspension
Orsted is challenging the U.S. government's suspension of its Revolution Wind project lease, which threatens to halt a $5 billion offshore wind venture. The suspension, linked to national security concerns, follows previous disruptions under Donald Trump, amidst financial and regulatory pressures on offshore wind projects.
- Country:
- Norway
Orsted, the Danish clean energy giant, announced plans to contest the U.S. government's suspension of the lease for its significant Revolution Wind project. The company is seeking a court injunction to counter the halting of its $5 billion offshore wind development.
President Trump's administration recently suspended leases for five offshore wind projects over national security concerns, impacting companies' stock performances, including a 13% drop in Orsted's shares. The suspension reflects ongoing challenges during Trump's tenure, as renewable developers navigate financial and regulatory turbulence.
Orsted's Revolution Wind, nearly 87% complete, is a joint venture with Skyborn Renewables. Despite spending and committing billions, the project faces delays due to lease issues. The U.S. Interior Department cited Pentagon complaints about radar interference caused by turbine operations as the reason behind the suspension.
