Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Returns Home to Hero's Welcome in Lucknow

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the second Indian to reach space, was warmly welcomed in Lucknow. Addressing students at his alma mater, Shukla inspired the youth to aspire for a moon landing by 2040. The Deputy CM and Shukla's family expressed pride and excitement upon his homecoming after NASA's Axiom-4 mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:34 IST
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla was celebrated at his alma mater, City Montessori School in Gomtinagar, where he delivered an inspiring speech to young pupils. Speaking to them, Shukla urged the youth to pursue the ambitious goal of landing on the moon by 2040, sharing how their enthusiasm erased his fatigue.

Highlighting the importance of perseverance, Shukla expressed optimism about the future, citing the ideal timing and opportunities available. Recalling his experience aboard the International Space Station, he noted students' curiosity about becoming astronauts as an indicator of their aspirations. He emphasized the collective vision and mission to reach the moon by 2040.

Shukla, the second Indian astronaut to enter space, received a grand welcome from students in Lucknow, where they waved the tricolour during a celebratory roadshow. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak met Shukla at the airport, expressing pride in the astronaut's achievements and calling it a 'big day' for Lucknow as Shukla returned from NASA's Axiom-4 mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

