Hindustan Zinc Ltd Eyes Global Tie-Ups for Rare Earth Exploration

Vedanta group subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd is charting a new course in the exploration of rare earth elements, as it seeks international collaborations to employ AI and drone technology for mineral exploration, according to Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar.

Speaking at the 59th Annual General Meeting, Hebbar detailed the company's pursuit of exploration opportunities in vital minerals, including copper, lithium, and nickel, along with the extraction of neodymium from monazite.

Hindustan Zinc's move comes as part of a broader strategy to transform itself from India's largest zinc and silver producer into a multi-metal enterprise, contributing to the nation's mineral security.

(With inputs from agencies.)