Hindustan Zinc Ltd Eyes Global Tie-Ups for Rare Earth Exploration

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a part of the Vedanta group, aims to expand its rare earth exploration initiatives and is forming global partnerships for AI and drone-led exploration of critical minerals. The company is broadening its focus from zinc and silver production to diverse mineral exploration, securing strategic blocks in government auctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:46 IST
Vedanta group subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd is charting a new course in the exploration of rare earth elements, as it seeks international collaborations to employ AI and drone technology for mineral exploration, according to Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar.

Speaking at the 59th Annual General Meeting, Hebbar detailed the company's pursuit of exploration opportunities in vital minerals, including copper, lithium, and nickel, along with the extraction of neodymium from monazite.

Hindustan Zinc's move comes as part of a broader strategy to transform itself from India's largest zinc and silver producer into a multi-metal enterprise, contributing to the nation's mineral security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

