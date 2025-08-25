Supreme Court Demands Apology from Comedians for Insensitive Remains on Disability
The Supreme Court mandates apologies from comedians Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, and others for derogatory remarks on disabilities, prompting proposed guidelines on freedom of speech. The court emphasized respect for all, highlighting the fine line between humor and insensitivity. The case will be revisited in November.
The Supreme Court has directed a group of stand-up comedians, including Samay Raina and Vipul Goyal, to issue apologies on their online platforms for allegedly insensitive comments made about people with disabilities.
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi urged the government to submit proposed guidelines that balance protecting individual rights and community sentiments.
The Attorney General emphasized the need for comprehensive policies rather than reactive measures, recognizing the evolving challenges in the digital age.
The petition, spearheaded by the Cure SMA Foundation, called for guidelines to safeguard the rights of disabled individuals against degrading online content.
In response to online performances accused of perpetuating harmful stereotypes and violating constitutional rights, the court has set a subsequent hearing for November.
