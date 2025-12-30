Left Menu

Odisha Implements Stricter New Year Celebration Guidelines for Safety

The Odisha government has introduced strict guidelines to regulate New Year celebrations. Restrictions include no office parties, music bans after midnight, and increased police vigilance. Motorists are urged to follow safety rules to prevent accidents. Authorities anticipate high visitor influx during this period, especially to the Jagannath temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha has issued stringent guidelines to oversee New Year celebrations, aiming for a peaceful transition into the new year. The government has prohibited office parties and imposed a music ban after midnight at bars and clubs.

Anticipating a surge of visitors at the Jagannath temple, police presence will be enhanced. Government employees will ensure crowd management during this peak period.

The State Transport Authority has delved into road safety initiatives to curb drunk driving and speeding, ensuring safe travel for celebrants and pilgrims alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

