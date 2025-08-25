Wall Street's Indices Dip After Fed's Rate Cut Hint
Wall Street opened lower, retreating from previous gains. Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested a potential interest-rate cut. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw slight declines, indicating market caution despite possible monetary policy easing from the central bank in the upcoming meeting.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a decline of 26.5 points, or 0.06%, opening at 45,605.25. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 decreased by 9.2 points, or 0.14%, starting at 6,457.67. The Nasdaq Composite followed suit, dropping 30.1 points, or 0.14%, to open at 21,466.466.
The slight declines in these major U.S. stock indices indicate investor caution in the face of possible monetary policy changes that could impact market conditions.