Wall Street's Indices Dip After Fed's Rate Cut Hint

Wall Street's main indices opened lower on Monday, pulling back from their earlier gains. This fall followed comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who hinted that a potential interest-rate cut might occur at the central bank's next meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a decline of 26.5 points, or 0.06%, opening at 45,605.25. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 decreased by 9.2 points, or 0.14%, starting at 6,457.67. The Nasdaq Composite followed suit, dropping 30.1 points, or 0.14%, to open at 21,466.466.

The slight declines in these major U.S. stock indices indicate investor caution in the face of possible monetary policy changes that could impact market conditions.