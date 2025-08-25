Left Menu

Wall Street's Indices Dip After Fed's Rate Cut Hint

Wall Street opened lower, retreating from previous gains. Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested a potential interest-rate cut. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw slight declines, indicating market caution despite possible monetary policy easing from the central bank in the upcoming meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:05 IST
Wall Street's Indices Dip After Fed's Rate Cut Hint
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indices opened lower on Monday, pulling back from their earlier gains. This fall followed comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who hinted that a potential interest-rate cut might occur at the central bank's next meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a decline of 26.5 points, or 0.06%, opening at 45,605.25. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 decreased by 9.2 points, or 0.14%, starting at 6,457.67. The Nasdaq Composite followed suit, dropping 30.1 points, or 0.14%, to open at 21,466.466.

The slight declines in these major U.S. stock indices indicate investor caution in the face of possible monetary policy changes that could impact market conditions.

TRENDING

1
Eknath Shinde Assures Continuation of Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Financial Strain

Eknath Shinde Assures Continuation of Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Financial Stra...

 India
2
Israel and Hezbollah: A Standoff on Disarmament Strategies

Israel and Hezbollah: A Standoff on Disarmament Strategies

 Global
3
Champions Shine: Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Dominate Badminton Worlds Opening

Champions Shine: Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Dominate Badminton Worlds Opening

 France
4
Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025