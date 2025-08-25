Left Menu

Miracle Surgery: Pregnant Woman Overcomes Rare Ovarian Tumor

A 25-year-old woman from Bhiwadi safely delivered a baby after undergoing surgery to remove a substantial ovarian tumor during her pregnancy. Detected in her first trimester, the tumor necessitated a rare and high-risk procedure at a Dwarka hospital, showcasing medical precision and multidisciplinary teamwork.

Pregnant woman delivers healthy baby after removing ovarian tumour. (Photo/Maxhospital) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old first-time pregnant woman from Bhiwadi successfully delivered a healthy baby following a complex surgical procedure to remove a basketball-sized ovarian tumor detected during her pregnancy's 14th week. The patient was initially referred to a private hospital in Dwarka after a routine ultrasound identified the unusually large abdominal mass, raising concerns of potential ovarian cancer. This discovery posed significant treatment challenges, as medical professionals needed to balance the safety of both the mother and unborn child.

The medical team embarked on a rare and high-risk surgery at this pregnancy stage, removing the tumor along with the affected ovary and fallopian tube. In the same operation, doctors assessed cancer spread, ensuring careful steps to protect the developing pregnancy, including avoiding tumor rupture and uterine stimulation. The hospital stated that remarkable precision and collaboration among specialists were crucial in this case. Dr. Sarita Kumari from Max Super Speciality Hospital emphasized that such cases, though rare, can be effectively managed through timely diagnosis and coordinated care. This successful case demonstrates the power of advanced medical intervention in overcoming seemingly insurmountable challenges.

The patient was discharged three days post-surgery and continued with a closely supervised pregnancy, ultimately delivering a healthy baby boy at full term. Histopathology confirmed the tumor was a sarcoma confined to the ovary, with no abdominal spread. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar highlighted that malignant ovarian tumors are extremely rare in pregnancies, especially sarcomas, stressing the importance of early detection in formulating the safest treatment plan, balancing maternal health with fetal safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

