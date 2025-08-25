Left Menu

Caspian Sea Crisis: Falling Water Levels Threaten Ports, Oil Shipments, and Wildlife

Rapid declines in the Caspian Sea's water level are impacting ports, oil shipments, and the habitats of key species like sturgeon and seals. Officials highlight climate change and Russian dam construction on the Volga River as contributors, prompting joint international efforts to address the environmental and economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:14 IST
Caspian Sea Crisis: Falling Water Levels Threaten Ports, Oil Shipments, and Wildlife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Caspian Sea, the world's largest salt lake, is experiencing rapid declines in water levels, affecting ports, oil shipments, and local wildlife, officials from Azerbaijan report. The sea, home to significant offshore oil reserves, is vital for five bordering countries, including Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Ecology Minister Rauf Hajiyev disclosed that the Caspian has been getting progressively shallower, losing 0.93 meters over the past five years. Efforts in collaboration with Russia, despite tense relations, are in motion to develop a joint program for tackling the crisis, partially blamed on climate change and Russian dam constructions.

Hajiyev cited challenges faced by coastal populations and Baku's port operations due to receding waters, impacting cargo capacity and logistics costs. The environment endures as marine species like sturgeon and seals face extinction threats, with disappearing habitats and breeding grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eknath Shinde Assures Continuation of Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Financial Strain

Eknath Shinde Assures Continuation of Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Financial Stra...

 India
2
Israel and Hezbollah: A Standoff on Disarmament Strategies

Israel and Hezbollah: A Standoff on Disarmament Strategies

 Global
3
Champions Shine: Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Dominate Badminton Worlds Opening

Champions Shine: Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Dominate Badminton Worlds Opening

 France
4
Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025