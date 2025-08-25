Avinash Rao Takes Helm at Mahindra Susten: Leading the Charge in Renewable Energy

Mahindra Susten, a key player in India's renewable energy sector, has appointed Avinash Rao as its new Managing Director and CEO, effective September 24, 2025. Rao will lead the company's strategy to diversify and expand within the renewable energy value chain.

Rao's extensive expertise in the energy sector, including work in conventional energy, power transmission, and renewables, positions him as a pivotal figure in driving Mahindra Susten's growth. He previously served as CEO at Sustainable Energy Infra Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. and played crucial roles at other companies.

His leadership is expected to accelerate Mahindra Susten's transition to cleaner energy solutions, with backing from key investors like the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan. Founded in 1945, Mahindra Group operates globally, with a presence in over 100 countries and a workforce of 260,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)