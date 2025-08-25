Left Menu

Avinash Rao Takes Helm at Mahindra Susten: Leading the Charge in Renewable Energy

Mahindra Susten has appointed Avinash Rao as its new Managing Director and CEO, effective September 24, 2025. Rao will guide the company’s expansion in renewable energy. His nearly three decades of experience includes roles at Sustainable Energy Infra Trust, Sekura India Management, and CLP India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:07 IST
Avinash Rao Takes Helm at Mahindra Susten: Leading the Charge in Renewable Energy
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra Susten, a key player in India's renewable energy sector, has appointed Avinash Rao as its new Managing Director and CEO, effective September 24, 2025. Rao will lead the company's strategy to diversify and expand within the renewable energy value chain.

Rao's extensive expertise in the energy sector, including work in conventional energy, power transmission, and renewables, positions him as a pivotal figure in driving Mahindra Susten's growth. He previously served as CEO at Sustainable Energy Infra Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. and played crucial roles at other companies.

His leadership is expected to accelerate Mahindra Susten's transition to cleaner energy solutions, with backing from key investors like the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan. Founded in 1945, Mahindra Group operates globally, with a presence in over 100 countries and a workforce of 260,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eknath Shinde Assures Continuation of Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Financial Strain

Eknath Shinde Assures Continuation of Ladki Bahin Yojana Amid Financial Stra...

 India
2
Israel and Hezbollah: A Standoff on Disarmament Strategies

Israel and Hezbollah: A Standoff on Disarmament Strategies

 Global
3
Champions Shine: Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Dominate Badminton Worlds Opening

Champions Shine: Shi Yuqi and An Se-young Dominate Badminton Worlds Opening

 France
4
Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025