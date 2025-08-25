Left Menu

Punjab Minister Boosts Mohali Metal Cluster, Appeals for Punjabi Drivers in US

Punjab's Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora reviews Mohali Hitech Metal Cluster, pledging government support. Arora calls for action on industry concerns and seeks US intervention for Punjabi truck drivers affected by work visa issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:31 IST
Punjab Minister Boosts Mohali Metal Cluster, Appeals for Punjabi Drivers in US
Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Minister for Industry and Commerce, Investment Promotion and Power, Sanjeev Arora, engaged with stakeholders during a review of the Mohali Hitech Metal Cluster on Monday. He reiterated the state government's dedication to enhancing Punjab's industrial framework under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's vision.

Arora commended the cluster's management for successfully running operations supporting approximately 80 MSME units focused on bathroom fittings production. The Minister addressed stakeholders' issues such as pending industry contribution instalments to PSIEC, the removal of a disruptive 66 KVA High Tension Tower, and the activation of the Mohali Skill Development Centre for workforce training.

Highlighting the modern facilities like testing labs and design centres, Arora inspected new equipment, emphasizing the joint venture model with shareholders for sustained industry benefits. Accompanying him were key officials including Principal Secretary KK Yadav and Development Commission Member Vaibhav Maheshwari.

Among notable attendees were industry leaders such as BS Anand and Kanwaljit Singh Mahal. On a separate note, Arora wrote to the Union Government regarding the cessation of work visas for Punjabi truck drivers by the US, following a highway accident in Florida, urging diplomatic discussions for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

 India
2
RSS Kickstarts Centenary Celebrations with Key Outreach Event in Delhi

RSS Kickstarts Centenary Celebrations with Key Outreach Event in Delhi

 India
3
Trump's Crackdown on Flag Burning: Executive Order Sparks Legal Debates

Trump's Crackdown on Flag Burning: Executive Order Sparks Legal Debates

 United States
4
Elon Musk's xAI Sues Tech Giants in Antitrust Clash Over AI Monopolies

Elon Musk's xAI Sues Tech Giants in Antitrust Clash Over AI Monopolies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025