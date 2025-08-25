Punjab Minister Boosts Mohali Metal Cluster, Appeals for Punjabi Drivers in US

Punjab's Minister for Industry and Commerce, Investment Promotion and Power, Sanjeev Arora, engaged with stakeholders during a review of the Mohali Hitech Metal Cluster on Monday. He reiterated the state government's dedication to enhancing Punjab's industrial framework under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's vision.

Arora commended the cluster's management for successfully running operations supporting approximately 80 MSME units focused on bathroom fittings production. The Minister addressed stakeholders' issues such as pending industry contribution instalments to PSIEC, the removal of a disruptive 66 KVA High Tension Tower, and the activation of the Mohali Skill Development Centre for workforce training.

Highlighting the modern facilities like testing labs and design centres, Arora inspected new equipment, emphasizing the joint venture model with shareholders for sustained industry benefits. Accompanying him were key officials including Principal Secretary KK Yadav and Development Commission Member Vaibhav Maheshwari.

Among notable attendees were industry leaders such as BS Anand and Kanwaljit Singh Mahal. On a separate note, Arora wrote to the Union Government regarding the cessation of work visas for Punjabi truck drivers by the US, following a highway accident in Florida, urging diplomatic discussions for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)