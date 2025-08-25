Delhi High Court Directs Police to File Reply in Devangana Kalita's Document Plea

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has mandated the Delhi Police to submit a counter affidavit in response to a plea filed by Devangana Kalita. Kalita seeks permission to inspect documents stored in the mal khana, a secure section within a police station, vital to her defense strategy.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna heard submissions from Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, who argued against the maintainability of the petition and requested additional time to respond. The court noted the parallel petition before another bench and suggested a joint hearing. Advocate Adit Pujari, representing Kalita, pressed for a swift police response due to ongoing daily arguments at the trial court.

Several individuals face charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their alleged roles in the 2020 Delhi riots. The case has garnered significant attention due to high-profile defendants like Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta voiced opposition to bail, citing national security concerns. The court had earlier reserved its decision on bail pleas from key accused, complicating the legal landscape further.

