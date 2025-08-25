Controversy Surrounds Mysore Dasara Festival Inauguration

Karnataka's Opposition Leader and BJP MLA, R Ashoka, has launched a scathing attack on the Siddaramaiah-led state government, accusing it of disrespecting Hindu traditions. During a press interaction on Monday, Ashoka criticized the Chief Minister for allowing writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the 2025 Mysore Dasara festival.

According to Ashoka, the Congress government is allegedly 'tarnishing the Hindu religion' by choosing Mushtaq, a recent International Booker Prize winner, for the inauguration. He questioned the decision, citing religious differences, and emphasized that the festival holds significant Hindu cultural importance. Ashoka also described Siddaramaiah's approach as having a 'Tipu mentality.'

Extending his criticism, Ashoka referenced the Dharmasthala mass burial case, suggesting a larger conspiracy targeting Hindu temples. He argued that the government unfairly focuses on Hindu sites while neglecting other religious institutions. The Belthangady Court recently remanded a key complainant in the Dharmasthala case to SIT custody, as investigations continue into alleged mass murder and burial incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)