Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra Gears Up for Public Shareholding Milestone

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra aims to meet the 25% minimum public shareholding requirement through another fundraising tranche this fiscal year. The bank's Managing Director & CEO, Nidhu Saxena, expressed confidence in reducing government stake, aligning with SEBI's regulations for listed public sector companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:42 IST
Bank of Maharashtra Gears Up for Public Shareholding Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra is poised to meet the regulatory mandate requiring a minimum 25% public shareholding, with another fundraising round planned for this fiscal year, according to Managing Director & CEO Nidhu Saxena.

Speaking at the FIBAC 2025 conference, Saxena detailed plans to enhance capital adequacy and reduce the government's holding below 75% through share sales, complying with SEBI rules. Currently, the government holds a 79.6% stake in the bank.

Despite the challenges, Bank of Maharashtra is better positioned compared to other public-sector banks targeted for reduced government stakes. The bank's performance, reflected in a 23% rise in net profit, underlines its resilience amid shifting regulatory landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

Empowering Meghalaya's Future: Sangma's Vision for Inclusive Growth

 India
2
RSS Kickstarts Centenary Celebrations with Key Outreach Event in Delhi

RSS Kickstarts Centenary Celebrations with Key Outreach Event in Delhi

 India
3
Trump's Crackdown on Flag Burning: Executive Order Sparks Legal Debates

Trump's Crackdown on Flag Burning: Executive Order Sparks Legal Debates

 United States
4
Elon Musk's xAI Sues Tech Giants in Antitrust Clash Over AI Monopolies

Elon Musk's xAI Sues Tech Giants in Antitrust Clash Over AI Monopolies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025