Left Menu

Celebrating Shubhanshu Shukla: Lucknow's Own Astronaut Inspires a Nation

Lucknow-born astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's space mission marks a historic moment for India. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed his achievement at a civic event, emphasizing its significance for youth inspiration and STEM education in Uttar Pradesh. The mission underscores India's commitment to space exploration and technological advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:37 IST
Celebrating Shubhanshu Shukla: Lucknow's Own Astronaut Inspires a Nation
CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on his arrival in his hometown Lucknow (Photo/X@myogiadityanath). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, a Lucknow native, for his monumental achievements in space exploration. After four decades, an Indian ventured to space again, with Shukla honored at Lok Bhavan, solidifying his journey as an inspiration for India's youth.

During a civic reception on Monday, CM Yogi bestowed Shukla with honorary tokens while highlighting the state's burgeoning presence in space education. A notable announcement was the introduction of a scholarship named after Shukla, aimed at fostering space technology careers. This underscores Uttar Pradesh's expanding role in India's developmental narrative.

The astronaut's space mission, which included orbiting Earth 320 times over 18 days aboard the ISS, was celebrated through a short film. Yogi emphasized the mission's significance in addressing global challenges like climate change and its relevance to India's future space endeavors. The growing emphasis on STEM education in UP was noted as a significant stride towards India's developmental goals.

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan commended CM Yogi for his transformative leadership that has set Uttar Pradesh on a path of rapid development. The state's advancements serve as a beacon of inspiration nationwide, echoing the success and potential of its people.

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk's xAI Sues Tech Giants in Antitrust Clash Over AI Monopolies

Elon Musk's xAI Sues Tech Giants in Antitrust Clash Over AI Monopolies

 Global
2
IgM: Redefining the Role of Human Antibodies

IgM: Redefining the Role of Human Antibodies

 India
3
Violence Erupts: Community Demands Justice For Murdered Children

Violence Erupts: Community Demands Justice For Murdered Children

 India
4
Diplomatic Endeavors: U.S. and Israel's Push on Gaza Hostage Crisis

Diplomatic Endeavors: U.S. and Israel's Push on Gaza Hostage Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025