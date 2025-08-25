Celebrating Shubhanshu Shukla: Lucknow's Own Astronaut Inspires a Nation

In a landmark event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, a Lucknow native, for his monumental achievements in space exploration. After four decades, an Indian ventured to space again, with Shukla honored at Lok Bhavan, solidifying his journey as an inspiration for India's youth.

During a civic reception on Monday, CM Yogi bestowed Shukla with honorary tokens while highlighting the state's burgeoning presence in space education. A notable announcement was the introduction of a scholarship named after Shukla, aimed at fostering space technology careers. This underscores Uttar Pradesh's expanding role in India's developmental narrative.

The astronaut's space mission, which included orbiting Earth 320 times over 18 days aboard the ISS, was celebrated through a short film. Yogi emphasized the mission's significance in addressing global challenges like climate change and its relevance to India's future space endeavors. The growing emphasis on STEM education in UP was noted as a significant stride towards India's developmental goals.

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan commended CM Yogi for his transformative leadership that has set Uttar Pradesh on a path of rapid development. The state's advancements serve as a beacon of inspiration nationwide, echoing the success and potential of its people.