Crackdown in Telangana: 13 Arrested in Multi-Crore Cybercrime Racket

Telangana Police have detained 13 suspects in connection with a sprawling cybercrime operation involving fake bank accounts and unlawful money transfers, officials announced on Monday. The suspects were arrested at the Takkellapally Government Junior College on August 24, following a series of complaints on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

According to police, the scheme was orchestrated by Boddu Sridhar, owner of a Mee Seva center, who was propositioned by cybercriminals via the Telegram app. Sridhar allegedly agreed to manage money transfers into various bank accounts for a commission. Subsequently, 12 other local youths joined the scheme.

Utilizing counterfeit documents, the group opened 60 bank accounts, through which they channeled funds totaling approximately Rs 8.5 crore over six months. During the bust, authorities seized 12 mobile phones and a bank passbook. Officials noted that 108 complaints against related accounts had been registered nationwide.

The apprehended individuals were presented in court and remanded to judicial custody. The investigation, spearheaded by Tekulapally Circle Inspector B Satyanarayana, Cyber Crime Inspector S Jitender, and their team, was praised for its effectiveness in curbing cybercrime, the release confirmed.