Inspiring Punjab Teacher Wins National Honor for Educational Excellence

Narinder Singh, a teacher from Ludhiana, is honored with the National Teachers' Award 2025 for his innovative contributions to education. His efforts in transforming Jandiali’s Government Primary School and inspiring future generations are recognized by the Punjab School Education Minister. The award ceremony will take place at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:10 IST
Teacher Narinder Singh selected for National Teachers' Award 2025 in LudhianaI. (Photo/PROPunjab). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant achievement, Narinder Singh, an educator at the Government Primary School in Jandiali, Ludhiana, has been named a recipient of the esteemed National Teachers' Award 2025. This accolade celebrates his remarkable dedication to quality education, marking a milestone in his career and setting a precedent for educators across Punjab.

Punjab's School Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, commended Singh's innovative teaching techniques and unwavering dedication to education, saying his national recognition serves as a beacon for teachers statewide. The award ceremony is slated for September 5, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where Singh will receive a certificate of merit, a Rs. 50,000 cash award, and a silver medal.

Narinder Singh expressed gratitude for the honor, attributing his success to the collective support of his students, colleagues, and local education authorities. He underscored the critical role of the village panchayat and the Punjab government in enhancing the educational facilities at his school, including the installation of 15 smart classrooms and several innovative theme-based parks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

