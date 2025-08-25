IgM: Redefining the Role of Human Antibodies

In a breakthrough discovery, scientists have revealed a previously unknown property of Immunoglobulin M (IgM), the largest antibody in the human body. Not only does it defend against bacterial invasion, but it also enhances the mechanical stability of proteins, significantly shifting our understanding of antibody functionality, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

This discovery redefines antibodies from acting solely as chemical keys, unlocking microbial defenses, to serving as mechanical engineers altering the physical properties of molecules. It opens the possibility of designing new therapies that incorporate antibodies to mechanically neutralize harmful proteins. The Ministry noted IgM as the largest and among the first antibodies that the body produces in response to infections.

Detailed in a study by SN Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, an institute under the Department of Science and Technology, it was found that IgM can prevent bacterial toxins from damaging cells by mechanically stabilizing them. The study utilized single-molecule force spectroscopy, a groundbreaking technique, to explore this unique function by examining Protein L from the bacterium Finegoldia magna, known for its superantigen properties. The results showed that IgM acts as a brace, bolstering the protein's mechanical stability and illustrating a hitherto underappreciated role of antibodies.