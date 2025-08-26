Left Menu

Assam Rifles Honors Hero as Bevela Centre of Excellence Unveiled in Mizoram

Assam Rifles renamed the NIEDO centre in Mizoram as the Bevela Centre of Excellence, honoring the late Rifleman Bevela Lushai, an Ashok Chakra awardee. The event marked 'Purr Day' and was attended by Lushai's family and ex-servicemen. Assam Rifles also seized illegal cigarettes in Champhai.

26-08-2025
Assam Rifles renames NIEDO Centre in Zokhawsang to honour Ashok Chakra awardee (Photo/AssamRifles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute to heroism, Assam Rifles has renamed the NIEDO center at Zokhawsang in Mizoram as the Bevela Centre of Excellence. The renaming ceremony, held on Monday, honors Rifleman (Late) Bevela Lushai, a recipient of the prestigious Ashok Chakra. The event was graced by his daughter, Vanlalnghaki Chhakchhuak, among other family members and ex-servicemen.

The ceremony took place on 'Purr Day', adding symbolic significance to the occasion. Major General Suresh Kumar Bhambhu, YSM, SM, IGAR (East), officiated the rechristening of the center, commemorating the bravery of Rifleman Lushai of the 14 Assam Rifles. On August 25, 1960, Lushai showcased remarkable courage during an insurgent attack in Nagaland, retrieving crucial ammunition under heavy fire, for which he was awarded the Ashok Chakra.

In related news, Assam Rifles, acting on intelligence, recently seized illegal 'ORIS' cigarettes valued at approximately Rs 89.96 lakhs in Champhai. The operation yielded 69 cases and 10 loose cartons, later entrusted to the Legal Metrology Department, Champhai, reflecting the force's commitment to law enforcement and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

