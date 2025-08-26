Left Menu

Operation Kalanemi: Cracking Down on Fraudulent Elements in Uttarakhand

Under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's leadership, Operation Kalanemi targets anti-social elements in Uttarakhand. Over 4,000 verifications and 300 arrests highlight the state's commitment to preserving its cultural and spiritual integrity. The campaign, emphasizing identity confidentiality and religious respect, bolsters public trust and security across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 07:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 07:13 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Leading a significant crackdown across Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's Operation Kalanemi is swiftly tightening its grip on secluded anti-social elements involved in fraud and illicit activities under false identities. The campaign's success reflects the government's staunch commitment to upholding religious and cultural values.

The Chief Minister's Office reported over 4000 verifications and more than 300 arrests under the operation, heralding a no-nonsense approach to criminal activity in 'Devbhoomi.' Particularly notable are the initiatives in districts like Haridwar, Dehradun, and Udham Singh Nagar, where numerous arrests underline the campaign's far-reaching impact.

Amidst these efforts, the arrest of a Bangladeshi national in Dehradun further signifies the comprehensive scope of Operation Kalanemi. By reinforcing a sense of trust and security among residents, Chief Minister Dhami is resolute about maintaining Uttarakhand's historical sanctity against fraudulent misdeeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

