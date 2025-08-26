Global Markets Wobble as Interest Rate Speculations Surge

On Tuesday, Asian markets experienced a downturn, echoing Wall Street's overall slide due to speculation about potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell by 1.1%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3%, and South Korea's Kospi decreased by 0.8% despite rising consumer sentiment.

Health care stocks were among the most significant detractors, with notable declines from Pfizer and Eli Lilly. However, gains in technology giants, such as Google's parent company Alphabet and Nvidia, helped offset some losses. This mixed performance comes as investors brace for possible changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve next month.

The bond market reacted with a rise in Treasury yields. The 10-year Treasury yield increased slightly from Friday's close, while traders largely expect the Fed to cut rates. President Donald Trump recently made headlines by firing Lisa Cook from the Federal Reserve's board amid allegations, adding another dimension to the central bank's current challenges.