End of an Era: India's Legendary MiG-21 Bows Out

The Indian Air Force's iconic MiG-21, known for its six-decade service and pivotal role in major conflicts, including the 1971 war and the 2019 Balakot airstrike, is set to be replaced by the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft. This marks the retirement of a legendary chapter in India's aviation history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 08:43 IST
MiG-21 fighter jet (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Air Force's revered MiG-21 fighter jet, a symbol of India's military might for nearly six decades, is set to retire, marking the end of an iconic aviation era. Its last remarkable feat was the downing of a Pakistani F-16 in 2019, reflecting its enduring combat legacy.

The MiG-21's role in the 1971 war, including pivotal strikes leading to Pakistan's surrender, underscores its historical significance. Celebrated for its versatility, the jet has engaged various generations of enemy aircraft, proving to be one of the most battle-tested assets in the IAF's history.

As the MiG-21 prepares for retirement, it leaves behind a legacy of bravery and strategic mastery. IAF Chief of Air Staff Amar Preet Singh commemorated the aircraft by flying one last sortie, heralding the transition to the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft and a new chapter in India's air defense strategy.

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

