End of an Era: India's Legendary MiG-21 Bows Out

The Indian Air Force's revered MiG-21 fighter jet, a symbol of India's military might for nearly six decades, is set to retire, marking the end of an iconic aviation era. Its last remarkable feat was the downing of a Pakistani F-16 in 2019, reflecting its enduring combat legacy.

The MiG-21's role in the 1971 war, including pivotal strikes leading to Pakistan's surrender, underscores its historical significance. Celebrated for its versatility, the jet has engaged various generations of enemy aircraft, proving to be one of the most battle-tested assets in the IAF's history.

As the MiG-21 prepares for retirement, it leaves behind a legacy of bravery and strategic mastery. IAF Chief of Air Staff Amar Preet Singh commemorated the aircraft by flying one last sortie, heralding the transition to the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft and a new chapter in India's air defense strategy.