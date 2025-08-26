Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Terror Accused Lakhveer Singh amid Cross-Border Conspiracy Claims
The Delhi High Court has dismissed Lakhveer Singh's bail appeal in a terror case. Singh, linked to the Bambiha Gang, is accused of aiding terrorist activities through weapon procurement. The court cited significant evidence supporting the charges, raising concerns about potential further criminal activity if released.
The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail appeal of Lakhveer Singh, an accused in a terror case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), citing substantial risk of continued criminal behavior.
Singh, alleged to be closely associated with the Bambiha Gang and terrorists abroad, is accused of supplying illegal weapons and vehicles, facilitating terrorist activities.
The court's decision, based on a comprehensive review of the chargesheet, highlights concerns that Singh could indulge in similar activities if granted bail. Evidence presented by the NIA includes the recovery of foreign-origin weapons and allegations of cross-border arms supply links.
