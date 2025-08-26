Rahul Gandhi's Generosity Transforms Mountain Man's Legacy

Bhagirath Manjhi, the son of Dashrath Manjhi, popularly known as the 'Mountain Man', has expressed his gratitude to Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament, for constructing a proper house for his family in Gaya, Bihar.

During a conversation with ANI, Bhagirath recounted his meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Patna, where he invited the politician to witness the monumental path his father had carved with just a hammer and chisel. Gandhi accepted the invitation, shared a meal with Manjhi, and interacted with local children.

Although Bhagirath never requested a house, Rahul Gandhi took the initiative to build it. The new residence, completed in just a month, features five rooms, a kitchen, and a bathroom, resolving previous water issues and providing modern amenities like fans in each room.

Dashrath Manjhi's legacy remains significant; his arduous work over 22 years reduced the travel distance between the Atri and Wazirganj blocks of Gaya from 55 km to 15 km. He died on August 17, 2007, and was honored with a state funeral and other accolades.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Dashrath Manjhi on his death anniversary, lauding his determination and passion. Gandhi's message highlighted that Manjhi's story is a reminder of the power of strong intentions against insurmountable odds.

In the political arena, Rahul Gandhi and the Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, are leading the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar, challenging alleged electoral discrepancies.

