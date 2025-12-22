Left Menu

China's Expanding Nuclear Arsenal: A Global Concern

A Pentagon draft report reveals China's rapid nuclear expansion, with over 100 ICBMs loaded in silo fields. China shows no interest in arms control talks, despite U.S. efforts. China aims to grow its nuclear arsenal past 1,000 warheads by 2030 and envisages a military takeover of Taiwan by 2027.

22-12-2025
A draft Pentagon report exposes China's swift nuclear armament, indicating more than 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) have been placed across several silo fields, reflecting growing military ambitions.

China's nuclear stockpile is expanding at an unprecedented pace for a nuclear power, yet it resists engaging in arms control discussions. While the U.S. has expressed interest in denuclearization plans, notably voiced by President Donald Trump, China's current stance is disinterested according to Pentagon insights.

The report, revealing potential military actions towards Taiwan by 2027, highlights China's intent for regional dominance. China's amassing of solid-fuelled DF-31 ICBMs threatens to disrupt U.S. influence in Asia-Pacific, underlining regional and global security concerns as China's nuclear arsenal projects to surpass 1,000 warheads by 2030.

