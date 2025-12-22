Left Menu

K Gowtham: The Unyielding All-Rounder Bids Adieu to Cricket

Former Karnataka and India all-rounder K Gowtham has announced his retirement from cricket. Known for his spinning ability and power-hitting, he played 59 First-Class matches and appeared once for India in ODIs against Sri Lanka in 2021. Gowtham, who was also a popular IPL player, was accompanied by state cricket officials during the announcement.

Updated: 22-12-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:02 IST
In a significant development for cricket enthusiasts, former Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham declared his retirement from all formats of the game. Gowtham, who represented India in one ODI, has made a lasting impact with his exceptional skills both as an off-spinner and a big-hitter.

Over his career, he took 224 wickets in 59 First-Class matches and added to his credentials by claiming 96 wickets in 68 List A matches. Despite playing just 92 T20s, Gowtham impressed with his 74 wickets and a striking strike-rate of 158.18.

Acknowledging the emerging talent in Karnataka, Gowtham revealed that he considered retirement to facilitate opportunities for younger players. Known for his loyalty to the state, Gowtham was also a coveted player in the IPL, having played for major teams like Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

