Left Menu

Groww Unveils Fail-Safe Trading Portal Amid Technical Turbulence

Stock broking platform Groww has introduced 'Groww Lite', a web-based emergency trading portal, to ensure users can manage their trades during technical outages. The platform operates independently from its core systems, providing a critical safety net during internet disruptions or platform glitches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to safeguard traders from technical disruptions, Groww has launched 'Groww Lite', a web-based emergency portal for stock trading. This initiative aims to protect users' trading activities during unexpected outages and glitches, ensuring seamless transaction management when the primary Groww platforms experience technical issues.

The introduction of Groww Lite follows recent significant internet disturbances, including a major outage involving Cloudflare that affected several online services. The new platform acts as a fail-safe mechanism, allowing users to maintain control over their trades during vital market hours without relying on the main Groww app or website.

Designed for both desktop and mobile use, Groww Lite operates on a separate DNS infrastructure, insulating it from disruptions in external cloud services. By bypassing standard routing systems like Cloudflare, the platform promises maximum resilience and uninterrupted access even amidst widespread technical difficulties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025