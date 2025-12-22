Groww Unveils Fail-Safe Trading Portal Amid Technical Turbulence

In a bid to safeguard traders from technical disruptions, Groww has launched 'Groww Lite', a web-based emergency portal for stock trading. This initiative aims to protect users' trading activities during unexpected outages and glitches, ensuring seamless transaction management when the primary Groww platforms experience technical issues.

The introduction of Groww Lite follows recent significant internet disturbances, including a major outage involving Cloudflare that affected several online services. The new platform acts as a fail-safe mechanism, allowing users to maintain control over their trades during vital market hours without relying on the main Groww app or website.

Designed for both desktop and mobile use, Groww Lite operates on a separate DNS infrastructure, insulating it from disruptions in external cloud services. By bypassing standard routing systems like Cloudflare, the platform promises maximum resilience and uninterrupted access even amidst widespread technical difficulties.

(With inputs from agencies.)