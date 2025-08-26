South Korea's Investment Surge in U.S. Shores: Expansive Plans Unveiled at Historic Summit

In a landmark summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, South Korea announced an expansive plan for U.S. investments valued at $150 billion. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to foster economic collaboration, featuring South Korea's major industries like shipbuilding, nuclear energy, and aerospace.

Key investments include Korean Air's purchase of 103 Boeing aircraft worth $36.2 billion and Hyundai Motor Group's increased U.S. investment from $21 billion to $26 billion by 2028. Additionally, South Korea's shipbuilding industry aims to revitalize U.S. capabilities through a collaboration with global investors.

Complementing this financial surge, South Korea and the U.S. preliminarily agreed on a $350 billion non-binding fund targeting critical sectors, including AI and quantum computing. This agreement marks a significant shift in trade relations, aiming to reduce tariffs on Korean imports while reinforcing strategic industries.

