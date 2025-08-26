AAP Leader Slams 'Fake' ED Raids as Distraction from Modi Degree Controversy

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has condemned the Enforcement Directorate's raids on party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's home, with leader Atishi dubbing them 'ridiculous' and '100 percent fake.' Speaking at a press conference, Atishi suggested the raids are a ploy to divert attention from the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications.

Atishi raised questions about Delhi University's reluctance to showcase Modi as their alumnus. 'Instead of complying with a CIC order to release Modi's degree, the university chose to contest it in the High Court,' she remarked, adding that the nation is keen to understand why this has occurred. Atishi insists that the raids are intended to threaten AAP, which she maintains has maintained an impeccable record free of corruption.

The ED conducted searches at Bharadwaj's residence as part of an investigation into alleged financial misconduct related to hospital projects in Delhi. These operations, executed under Section 17 of the PMLA, began early morning across 13 locations in the Delhi-NCR region.

(With inputs from agencies.)