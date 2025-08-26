Left Menu

Jakson Engineers Embarks on Historic Rs 8,000 Crore Solar Project in Madhya Pradesh

Jakson Engineers, part of the Jakson Group, announced an investment of over Rs 8,000 crore in a 6 GW integrated solar manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh. The project aims to propel India's renewable energy sector by meeting energy needs and boosting solar leadership globally, while generating significant employment in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jakson Engineers has unveiled plans for a monumental investment in the Indian renewable energy sector. On Tuesday, the company disclosed its intention to allocate over Rs 8,000 crore toward the establishment of a 6 GW integrated solar manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh, a record investment for solar manufacturing within the state.

This project, earmarked for a 110-acre site in Maksi Phase II, will unfold in two phases. Initially, the company will kickstart site activities within 15 days and focus on bringing 3 GW of solar module and cell production capacity online at an investment of around Rs 2,000 crore.

In the project's second phase, Jakson Engineers plans to establish a 6 GW solar wafer plant, alongside additional modules and cells, with further investments exceeding Rs 6,000 crore. This initiative is set to create over 1,000 jobs during construction and employ about 1,400 individuals after becoming operational.

(With inputs from agencies.)

