Himachal Pradesh Bolsters Disaster Relief Efforts Amid Central Government Disparities

Himachal Pradesh's CM Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has escalated the state's disaster relief efforts with significant funding initiatives. The state's struggle with climate-induced disasters highlights financial disparities with the Central Government, amplifying calls for increased support. Notably, compensation for damaged houses has been significantly raised.

Himachal CM gets cheque for relief fund (Photo/Press Release). Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move aimed at bolstering disaster relief initiatives, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accepted a cheque of Rs 27,76,159 from Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, reinforcing the 'Aapda Rahat Kosh'. The ceremony, attended by key state figures including Deputy Chairman Bhawani Singh Pathania and several MLAs, underscores the state government's commitment to addressing the aftermath of frequent disasters.

On August 15, CM Sukhu unveiled plans to release an additional Rs 100 crore in aid for families affected by natural calamities, alongside a colossal Rs 3,000 crore project dedicated to disaster mitigation and safeguarding livelihoods. The Chief Minister spotlighted the severe toll of global warming on Himachal Pradesh, with the 2023 disaster inflicting Rs 10,000 crore in damages. Critically, he pointed out the stark disparity between the state's losses and the financial assistance received from the Central Government, which amounted to only Rs 1,500 crore over two years.

The state's autonomous relief efforts have already allocated Rs 360.42 crore from its resources, with heightened compensation schemes now in place. Fully damaged homes will see compensation rise from Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, while partially damaged homes will receive up to Rs 1 lakh. The move reflects an urgent call for federal support as Himachal Pradesh grapples with the relentless impact of climate change.

