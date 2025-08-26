Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Bolsters Disaster Relief with Significant Financial Support

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu received a substantial donation for the "Aapda Rahat Kosh" and announced major relief projects for disaster-hit families, emphasizing the urgent need for mitigation efforts amid ongoing challenges from global warming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 14:34 IST
Himachal CM gets cheque for relief fund (Photo/Press Release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to disaster relief efforts, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu received a cheque totaling Rs 27,76,159 for the 'Aapda Rahat Kosh' from Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh. The ceremony witnessed the presence of several prominent figures, including Deputy Chairman of the State Planning Board Bhawani Singh Pathania and multiple MLAs.

Commemorating Independence Day, CM Sukhu unveiled an additional Rs 100 crore allocation to assist disaster-hit families promptly. He also launched a Rs 3,000 crore initiative aimed at disaster mitigation and safeguarding livelihoods in the state's affected regions. The Chief Minister stressed the escalating impact of global warming on Himachal Pradesh, highlighting frequent disasters that caused significant losses.

CM Sukhu expressed dismay over the state's inadequate financial assistance from the Centre, referencing the Rs 10,000 crore damage from the 2023 disaster. Despite an initial assessment, Himachal received only Rs 1,500 crore after a delay. However, he expressed optimism for future support. The state has already disbursed over Rs 360 crore to aide affected families. Compensation for fully damaged houses has been significantly increased, reflecting the government's commitment to rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

